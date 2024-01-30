Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,498 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 878,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 681,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. 13,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,498. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

