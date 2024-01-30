Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $701.01. 954,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $702.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

