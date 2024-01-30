Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 842,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,953. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

