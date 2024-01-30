Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $424,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 3,162,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

