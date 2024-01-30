Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 578 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $4,697,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 534,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,715. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.