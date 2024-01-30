Darwin Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,583 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,387. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

