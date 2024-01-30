Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,452. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $273.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

