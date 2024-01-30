Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $845.00 at Raymond James

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $585.00 to $845.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.23.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $772.65. 15,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,947. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $775.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

