Desjardins Increases ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Price Target to C$2.30

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 183.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.
