Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.12.

FANG opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

