Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,328,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 51,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

