Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,553. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

