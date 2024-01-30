Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 647,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,298,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

