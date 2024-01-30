Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

LPG stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

