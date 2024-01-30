Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$134.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.8 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 8.3 %

PLOW stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 267,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $619.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

