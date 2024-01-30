Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.010-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $568.0 million-$568.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.7 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $128,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.