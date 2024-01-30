Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.80 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.010-1.010 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 8.3 %

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 267,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $619.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.72%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 24.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

