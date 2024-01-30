Dunedin Income Growth (DIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on February 29th

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

DIG stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,538.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Dunedin Income Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.93.

Dunedin Income Growth Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

