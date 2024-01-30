Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

