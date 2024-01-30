Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE DX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 273,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,319. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $711.52 million, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

