Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 4.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $249.34. 273,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $250.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

