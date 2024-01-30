ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ECARX Price Performance
ECX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,598. ECARX has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ECARX will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
