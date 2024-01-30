ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ECX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,598. ECARX has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ECARX will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ECARX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ECARX during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ECARX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

