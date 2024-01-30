ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 2.2 %

ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in restoring the luxury vehicles. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, and the Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.