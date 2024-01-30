ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
ECD Automotive Design Trading Down 2.2 %
ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
ECD Automotive Design Company Profile
