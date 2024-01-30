Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 58,797 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $101,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. 1,544,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,755. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

