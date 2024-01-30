Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 34,062 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 1,287,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,316. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

