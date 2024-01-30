Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lowered by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 600,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

