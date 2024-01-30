Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625 billion to $1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.55. 2,225,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,563. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,274.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 831 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $2,932,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

