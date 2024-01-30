Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ELTP remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 768,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,458. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 53.05%.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

