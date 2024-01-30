Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.81.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.22. 1,236,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.95. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.7305085 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

