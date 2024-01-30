Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

Energous stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 112.89% and a negative net margin of 3,719.40%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

