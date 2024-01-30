Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

