Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.91. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 6,402 shares trading hands.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $111,781.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

