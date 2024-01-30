Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.91. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 6,402 shares trading hands.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $111,781.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.