EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $98.06 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $792.70 million and approximately $98.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002294 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002267 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,761,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,767,269 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.