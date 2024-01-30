Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $284.75 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 999,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766,250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 86,481 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.