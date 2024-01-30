Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,806.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,638.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,568.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.