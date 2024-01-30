Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

