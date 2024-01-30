Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $401.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $402.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

