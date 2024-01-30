Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $152.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

