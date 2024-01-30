Equitable Trust Co. Has $774,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

