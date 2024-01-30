Equitable Trust Co. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE DT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

