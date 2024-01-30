Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.