Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SO opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

