Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,611. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

