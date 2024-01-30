Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.