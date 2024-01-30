Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,303 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PLD opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.