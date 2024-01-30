Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

