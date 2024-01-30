Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 191 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST stock opened at $694.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $698.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

