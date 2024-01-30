Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,958 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 in the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.