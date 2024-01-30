Equitable Trust Co. Sells 47 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,227.48 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,161.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

