Equitable Trust Co. Sells 5,926 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.